Trouble In Paradise? Mama June & Sugar Bear Call It Quits After Cheating Scandal (DETAILS)

Reality TV star Mama June Shannon has decided to called off her relationship with Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star reportedly believes Thompson cheated on her.

“Sugar Bear and I have decided to take some time apart to figure out some things in our relationship” Shannon said in a statement. ” We are taking things day by day but regardless of what happens the girls will always be our No. 1 priority. We want to thank y’all for your support.”

The couple was never officially married, but did have a wedding-like ceremony last year and, up until their separation, Mama June was spotted sporting a wedding ring.

Various sites report that Shannon caught Sugar Bear using online dating sites. GossipCop reports that following that discovery, she decided to take her children, including Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, and leave the home she once shared with Mike.

It’s unclear how TLC producers plan to handle the split in terms of the show.

