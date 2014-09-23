RED CARPET RECAP: Kerry Washington Boasts A Bangin’ Post-Pregnancy Bod At The Limited “Scandal” Collection Launch (PHOTOS)

Can you believe it’s been a mere five months since Kerry Washington gave birth to her baby girl Isabelle?

Last night, Kerry celebrated the launch of the new collection for The Limited inspired by Scandal, just hours before it went on sale in stores and online. But this morning, we’re giving kudos to Kerry for how fab she looks after how quickly her body’s bounced back. Pilates: It does the body good.

For the NYC event, Kerry rocked a Giles denim tie-dye dress from the Resort 2015 collection that fit tight at the top and flared out at the skirt. She wrapped the rest of her look up with bows around her feet in a pair of Roger Vivier heels.

This was Kerry’s last, but certainly not least look of a very busy day, which began with an appearance at Good Morning America.

There, the mama-on-the-move was queen of the concrete catwalk in a royal blue peplum dress by Prabal Gurung. The Resort 2015 collection frock had a disruptive black panel, matching her pointy-toed Christian Louboutin pumps.

Afterwards, Kerry was spotted out and about in a bejeweled ensemble by Stella McCartney to complete a round of promo two days before she puts her Olivia Pope gloves back on for the premiere of Season Four this Thursday.

Get your glasses of wine ready, Gladiators. But in the meantime, you can shop the Scandal collection here.

