Hot Mama: Snooki Shows Off Her Amazing Post-Baby Body (PHOTOS)

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi gave birth to her second child just under a week ago, but you would never know that by looking at her.

The 25-year-old was adamant about working out through her entire pregnancy with daughter Giovanna Maire Lavalle, and we can totally see why. At only six days postpartum, Nicole looks like her old fit self.

The former Jersey Shore star uploaded a photo to Instagram showing off the body she’s worked so hard on for the last two years and we can hardly believe our eyes. Sporting tight black leggings and a loose workout top, Nicole posed in front of her mirror, wowing us all.

“Still have a long ways to go, but working out throughout my pregnancy has definitely helped my body snap back quicker and recovery time more faster!” she captioned the selfie.

Keep up the good work, Snooks.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram