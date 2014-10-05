Kylie & Khloe Bond With New Puppies, As French Montana Is Accused Of Ditching Son For Famous Women (PHOTOS)

Lindsey India is that adorably awkward individual with strong opinions that you never really paid attention to in high school. She has an unconditional relationship with R&B and Jeezy music & worships the ground Nasir Jones walks on. Follow her on Twitter: @LindseyIndia

If Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner weren’t adorable enough on their own, add some puppies into the mix and you get cuteness overload!

The two Kardashian members recently posted some new photos and videos of them playing with two sweet little pug puppies.

Kylie posed up with the small pups, taking one of her classic selfies with one, and captioning the photo:

pug lyfe

Khloe also gushed over the adorable pups, posting a video of the dogs playing around in her sheets together.

Meanwhile, Khloe’s ex-boyfriend French Montana is being accused of ditching his 4-year-old son to spend time with famous women.

According to TMZ, the Mac And Cheese rapper is said to have not spent much time with his son in the last year due to being with Khloe Kardashian all the time. They also say he’s picked former love interest Trina over his son as well.

The site reports:

Friends of Nadeen Kharpouch tell TMZ … French once went 7 months without seeing his 4-year-old son … and spent a grand total of 4 days with him this year … so that he could hang with famous women, including Trina and Khloe Kardashian. She says it was especially galling that French never bothered to take his kid to kindergarten — Khloe was way more important to him. And in the money department, we’re told Nadeen is fuming because French was draining the marital assets by showering Khole with Jeeps and jewelry.

Sounds messy. We’ll keep you updated on the latest.

