Migos & Johnny Cinco “Top Floor” (NEW VIDEO)

The Migos announced their forthcoming mixtape will be dropping October 31, and to create some hype, the hip-hop trio released the video for their Johnny Cinco-assisted track “Top Floor.”

If you can guess, the Migos music video features Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo riding around Atlanta in luxury vehicles with beautiful women by their side. They even invite Johnny Cinco over to have a pool party with upwards of 20 bikini-clad women. Talk about the male-to-female ratio being off.

Filled with cars, clothes, cash, jewels, and women, “Top Floor” is the prototype of a stereotypical rap video.

Watch Migos’ new video up top, and get ready for their forthcoming mixtape, which drops on Halloween.