Adrian Peterson Allegedly Used Charity Foundation Money To Fund Orgy (DETAILS)

Adrian Peterson’s recent child abuse case has brought to light other questions surrounding the Minnesota Vikings player’s personal and professional life, including claims he used charitable funds to pay for an orgy with his underage brother and four women.

In the Minnesota Star Tribune’s extensive report on Peterson titled “Behind Peterson’s Perfect Image Lay An Imperfect Human Being,” his child abuse case and financial woes are highlighted, including claims he misused funds from his charitable organization Peterson’s All Day Inc.

A police report recounts the story from 2011, where Peterson his brother -a minor and another relative engaged in sexual activity with four women in a hotel room in Eden Prairie. After getting into an argument with one of the women in the orgy, the woman reported to the police that she was raped. As police investigated the case, Peterson’s family member reveled that the hotel was paid for with a credit card from Peterson’s All Day Inc. The 38-page police report details a night of drinking, arguing and sex that involved the running back, two relatives — including Peterson’s brother, a minor — and four women, in various pairs. One of those present, Chris Brown, a Peterson relative who lives with him in Eden Prairie, told police that he paid for the room using a company credit card for Peterson’s All Day, Inc. As the night wore on, the report says, one woman who said she knew Peterson previously became upset when she saw him having sex with another woman. She started an argument that lasted at least an hour. According to the report, when she told him that she was “emotionally attached to him,” Peterson reminded her that he was engaged to another woman and had a baby. The next day one of the women filed a police complaint that was investigated for months. Peterson insisted on his innocence and, at one point, arrived to provide evidence at police headquarters through a back door, his face shrouded by the hood of his sweatshirt. His attorney, Peter Wold, arranged for Peterson to take a polygraph test, and said he quickly passed and that he also tested “clean” for drugs.

The case was later dropped after it was discovered that everyone consented in the sexual acts.

The foundation’s website was shut down when Peterson was accused of child abuse in September. The company focuses on charitable work for young girls, but Peterson has also been accused of falsely providing receipts that he donated to food banks and churches.

The charity’s 2011 financial report showed $247,064 in total revenue, and listed just three organizations that received money. A fourth outlay, entitled simply “clothing for needy families,” listed “unknown” for the number of recipients. In 2009, the charity said its largest gift, $70,000, went to Straight From the Heart Ministries in Laurel, Md. But Donna Farley, president and founder of the Maryland organization, said it never received any money from Peterson’s foundation. “There have been no outside [contributions] other than people in my own circle,” said Farley. “Adrian Peterson — definitely not.” The East Texas Food Bank, based in Tyler, said it received money from Peterson’s foundation in 2009, although the foundation’s tax filing for the year listed just one donation to a food bank — the North Texas Food Bank, based in Dallas. Colleen Brinkmann, the chief philanthropy officer for the North Texas Food Bank, said that while her agency partnered with Dallas Cowboys players, she could not recall ever getting money from the All Day Foundation. “Was he with the Cowboys before?” she asked of Peterson. “I’m not a football fan.”

Peterson has yet to release a statement regarding the faulty spending and shady booking accusations.

SOURCE: Minnesota Star Tribune | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty