Black Lives Matter: Ferguson Protestors Hang Banner At Monday’s 49ers, Rams Game (PHOTOS)

Monday didn’t see the end of Ferguson October’s weekend of resistance in Missouri.

During the Monday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the St. Louis Rams, protestors hung a banner reading “Rams fans know on and off the field black lives matter,” over the top of a video board in the north end zone for a brief time.

According to CBS, three dozen protestors then marched with their hands raised in an aisle just below the upper deck in the south end zone.

Five police officers followed the protestors. There were no arrests.

The weekend of resistance saw thousands of protestors in Ferguson demonstrating against the death of unarmed teenager Michael Brown Jr. at the hands of white police officer Darren Wilson. The weekend was a global call of action to end police violence across the nation.

For more information, visit FergusonOctober.com.

SOURCE: CBS | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty