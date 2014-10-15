T.I. Dishes About “Mediocre Hos,” Sex On The Beach, & Trusting Tiny In ELLE Magazine (DETAILS)

Whether it’s another hit record, a top movie at the box office, another season of The Family Hustle, or another controversy, T.I. knows how to keep us entertained. No doubt the King of the South is about that life, but he stills offers a glimpse into his softer side from time to time. Most recently, he sat down with ELLE for an interview all about women–the “mediocre hos,” the lady in his life, and what sex on the beach is really like.

We’ve all heard T.I.’s latest hit featuring Iggy Azalea, “No Mediocre,” and while listening we’ve probably all pictured a certain basic someone who we consider to be “mediocre.” But how does T.I. define the term?

“[Laughs] Sometimes it’s a fashion thing. Sometimes it’s the attitude thing. I think women are born on a pedestal, and the only thing that can remove them is a lack of respect for themselves.”

Wisdom from the Rubberband Man? Priceless. Also, Tip shares the real story behind his experiences with sex on the beach.

In that same song, you also rap about having had “sex on the beach from Bermuda up to Cuba.” True story? I’ve had sex on a beach. Not exactly in Bermuda. It was more of a metaphor. Doesn’t the sand get in the way? You gotta have your utensils together, you know what I’m saying? A towel, a blanket—come prepared for the elements. It’s the kind of thing you do once, say you’ve done it, and then say, “Okay, okay, it’s enough. Let’s go somewhere else.”

Finally, the Paperwork rapper discusses the topic of trust within his marriage to Tiny, which has been the subject of tabloid frenzy lately amid infidelity rumors.

It’s better to trust your woman? Yeah. Me personally? I have such a hard time trusting anybody. Not just a woman, but anybody. Where does that come from? I don’t know. Childhood? I’ve seen the universe deal very good people very bad hands. But I trust a person for what I know them to be, and what they have shown me they are capable of. But I don’t just have that implicit trust. Is trust something you and Tiny talk about? No, no. She know me. She know me. You know what I mean? I ain’t tripping. She ain’t either.

Clearly, Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Harris aren’t going anywhere.

PHOTO CREDIT & SOURCE: ELLE