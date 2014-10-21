CLOSE
HomeUncategorized

Transformation Tuesday? Renee Zellweger Appears At ELLE’s Women In Hollywood Event, & She Looks Different (PHOTOS)

Leave a comment

ELLE's 21st Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration - Arrivals

After years of staying incognito, Renee Zellweger made an appearance at ELLE magazine’s annual Women In Hollywood celebration last night.

While it was surprising to see her out and about, it was even more shocking to see how radically different the actress looked. Either way, she was all smiles and slayed with her outfit.

The Bridget Jones’ Diary actress wore a form-fitting little black dress with a patterned top half, paired with gold trimmed Louboutins that matched her gold purse.

Any thoughts on Renee’s new look? Sound off below.

ELLE's 21st Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration - Arrivals

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

The 19 Best Makeup Transformations On The ‘Net (PHOTOS)
19 photos
elle , Plastic Surgery , renee zellweger , tranformation , women in hollywood

comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close