RISE AND GRIND! MORNING MUSIC NEWS: Stream MC Jin’s New Album “XIV:LIX,” And MORE!

It’s been a long journey for MC Jin. He went from being a 106 & Park Freestyle Friday legend, to being signed with Ruff Ryders and dropping an album, to splitting with the label and trying his hand at gospel rap. Now the rapper is back with a new album called XIV:LIX, which stands for the time before someone’s 15 minutes is up. You can stream the entire album on Jin’s Soundcloud. Give it a run. [SoundCloud]

While we wait for Lil Durk’s upcoming debut album, the Chicago rapper keeps on dropping joints. The latest is “Jealous.” Give the song a listen. [MissInfo]

Rich Homie Quan and Young Thug just put out a mixtape. (Rich Gang: Tha Tour Part 1.) They still got plenty of joints though, like the new Halloween-themed “Chainsaw Massacre.” Listen here. [HypeTrak]

Get excited. Fergie has a new album coming out soon. And famed producer RoccStar is working on it. Here’s what he said: “It’s The Dutchess mixed in with some Rihanna… it’s like an upgraded version of her. She has more edge, and I made sure she’s ahead of this current movement.” Excited yet? [Idolator]

There is a $5,000 toothbrush out there. And rapper 2 Chainz tested out said brush — called the Reinast luxury toothbrush — for GQ’s Most Expensive Shit series. Check out a video of Chainz giving it a whirl. [Rap-Up]

