T.I., Jeezy, Lil Wayne, & Young Thug “About The Money (Remix)” (NEW MUSIC)

This is the “About The Money (Remix)” and Jeezy killed it before it even got started.

As T.I. teased at Power 105’s The Breakfast Club, here is the official “About The Money (Remix).” Grabbing Jeezy and Lil Wayne, the remix features not only guest verses from the Snowman and Tunechi, but both Young Thug and T.I. laid down new verses.

T.I. handed the newly reworked track over to DJ Whoo Kid and DJ MLK, who premiered it this morning.

“I step up in the bitch like Moses, damn right motherfucker red sea got departed/ this is that all about the money remix, well, I’m kill this motherfucker before it even get started,” raps Jeezy.

The original version of “About The Money” is off T.I.’s new album Paperwork, which is currently in stores.

If you’re about the money, listen up.

PHOTO CREDIT: WENN