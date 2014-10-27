Ring The Alarm! Beyoncé Is Teaming Up With Topshop To Create A New Clothing Brand (DETAILS)

When we woke up this morning, we thought it was just another Monday, but leave it to Beyoncé to cure our case of the Monday blues with some oh-my-gosh-is-this-really-happening news.

Because dressing in her likeness is really the closest we’ll ever get to being Bey and all her flawlessness, the Queen of the Beyhive is joining forces with Topshop for a brand new clothing company called Parkwood Topshop Athletic Ltd.

Go ahead, we’ll give you a second to catch your breath.

This explains why she’s been rocking so much Topshop as of late. Per WWD, Bey and the London-based brand will not be creating a one-off collection.

Instead, they’ll be working on an athletic streetwear brand that could come as soon as Fall 2015.

“I have always loved Topshop for their fashion credentials and forward thinking,” Beyoncé said.

When she’s not busy running the world, Beyoncé says she’ll work with a product development team to “create and produce a technical and fashion-led collection” and “participate in all aspects of the partnership.”

As of now, the clothing line itself does not have a name—but to be honest, we don’t care what it’s called. We want it. Need it. What can we say? She’s a business, man.

SOURCE: WWD | PHOTO CREDIT: Beyonce.com