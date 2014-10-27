Hey Assholes, We Thought We Told You Ray Rice Halloween Costumes Weren’t Funny (PHOTOS)

Remember when we told you not to dress up like this for Halloween because, well, reasons?

Seems like you didn’t listen. And the Ray Rice/Janay Palmer domestic violence incident is being perpetuated and mocked in an even more horrific way — and believe us, we didn’t think it could get any worse.

Blackface. Didn’t we deal with that too? Didn’t we decide not to paint our faces a darker hue because of the pain, humiliation, and degradation associated with minstrel acts? Didn’t we…just never mind. Clearly we didn’t get our point across, because shit like this is still happening.

If you missed this amazing racism and pro-DV bs posted to Instagram by @RitterZac (account now locked) pic.twitter.com/7ULCxhVfVC — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 26, 2014

And thanks to Olbermann sharing this foolery on his Twitter, others have come forward to expose the offenders they’ve seen on the internet.

Like this one:

And this little guy:

Oh great. Who’s got large # for Child Services? RT @tchopstl @mdlamaster And also this one. pic.twitter.com/AkUoLTlr6l — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 26, 2014

Or these two comedians:

And yes, more blackface:

Yeah, you guys are real class acts.

SOURCE: Twitter, Instagram | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Instagram

