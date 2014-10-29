What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Beyonce Biography In The Works, Harry Potter Spits A Rap, & More (DETAILS)

Great news for the Beyhive.

Publisher Grand Central Books announced that a Beyonce biography will be released in the fall of 2015. According to publishers, the untitled book by J. Randy Taraborrelli will explore all facets of Knowles’ life, beginning with her childhood performances, exploring her time with Destiny’s Child, her solo career, and her marriage to Jay Z.

We can’t wait to read.

Marvel has announced a slate of new films in their Phase 3 plan of action.

New info and titles for Captain America: Civil War, Thor: Ragnorok, Guardians of the Galaxy 2, and Doctor Strange were among the new movies and new release dates announced.

Captain America: Civil War will be released on May 6, 2016, Guardians of the Galaxy 2 will be released on May 6, 2017, Black Panther will be released on November 3, 2017, Avengers: Infinity War – Part 1 will be released on May 4, 2018, Captain Marvel will be released on July 6, 2018, and Avengers: Infinity War – Part 2 will be released on May 3, 2019.

Have you ever wondered how Clueless couple Dionne and Murray were doing these days?

Stacey Dash and Donald Faison reunited Tuesday at The Exes‘ premiere party in L.A. and looked exactly the same as they did when they played a couple almost 20 years ago.

Dash is 47 and Faison just hit the big 4-0. Black don’t crack.

Just in time for the most ghoulish holiday of all, MTV has something to make us scream – literally.

The network announced that it is turning the horror movie franchise Scream into a television series. Their goal is to put 10 episodes on the air starting next October.

The cast will include Willa Fitzgerald, Bex Taylor-Klaus, John Karna, and Connor Weil.

Harry Potter raps?

Daniel Radcliffe performed his rendition of Blackalicious’ “Alphabet Aerobics” during a visit to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

He told Fallon:

“Initially I got into Eminem and was obsessed with learning all the words to ‘Real Slim Shady.’ There’s also a guy called Plan B in England. I’ve always had an obsession with memorizing complicated and intricate fast songs. It’s a disease.”

Check out the hilarious clip above.

SOURCE: Billboard, Just Jared, E! Online, Faded Youth, US Magazine | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Marvel, Youtube