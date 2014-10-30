If You Don’t Know! News & Politics Roundup: San Francisco Giants Win Third World Series In 5 Years…AND MORE!

The San Francisco Giants won the World Series title last night against the Kansas City Royals. This is the Giants’ third title in the last five years and the franchise’s eighth in the modern era, the first being in 1905. The Giants went on to beat the Royals 3-2 in Game 7 at Kauffman Stadium and became the first team since the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1979 to win a series game 7 on the road. Madison Bumgarner, who was named series MVP, will more than likely be considered one of the best pitchers in World Series history after his performance last night. [NY TIMES]

Earlier this week, a North Carolina high school teacher was accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage student whose initials she tatted on her body. In a search warrant for Michelle Smith White‘s house, Durham police found two framed photos of the Whites and the student hanging on the wall in the couple’s bedroom. Michelle White has resigned and has been charged with “taking indecent liberties and sexual offense with a student.” [Gawker]

The Navy Seal who killed Osama Bin Laden will be identified in the coming weeks. The exclusive interview with “The Shooter” who says he fired the shots that killed the terrorist leader will delve into the U.S. raid into Bin Laden’s compound and the events that led up to the historic mission. A two-part documentary will be hosted by correspondent Peter Doocy, and titled “The Man Who Killed Osama Bin Laden.” It airs on November 11th and 12th from 10-11 p.m. [The Wrap]

After disappearing during Thursday’s Denver Broncos game, Paul Kitterman, 56, was found safe in a town 118 miles south. Kitterman told police he had his fill of football and decided to go for a walk where it was somewhere warm. Kitterman traveled to the Broncos game against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field last week with his son and friends. During halftime, Kitterman disappeared. Kitterman, who does not follow media reports, was unaware of the search. [Denver Post]

PHOTO CREDIT: GETTY

