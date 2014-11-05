Rockie Fresh “I Need” (NEW MUSIC)

Just last week, MMG rapper Rockie Fresh released the visual to “Hesitate.” Today, the Chicago emcee returns with another single called “I Need,” produced by Peezy.

On the somber track, Rockie reflects on his life from eating McDonald’s for breakfast on his way to school, to dealing with fake people.

Other than the release of “Hesitate,” it’s been a minute since we’ve heard new music from the rapper. We’re excited to hear what he’s been producing in the studio.

His full-length project is scheduled to be released sometime early 2015, so stay tuned.

Listen to “I Need” below.