BEHIND THE SCENES: P. Reign & Drake “DnF” (VIDEO)

P. Reign and Drake take us behind the scenes of their highly anticipated collaborative visual for “DnF” featuring Future on the island of St. Maarten.

The Canadian duo soak up the sun while drinking champagne with two beautiful models, one of whom is rumored to be Drake’s new bae, Lira Galore.

“This is the first video we’ve done together, which is exciting because we’ve known each other for a long time,” said Drake.

The single “DnF” is off P. Reign’s Dear America EP. The five track EP also features Meek Mill, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and A$AP ROCKY.

There’s still no word when the video will be released, but we are hoping it’s soon, since Drizzy posted Instagram photos three weeks ago from the shoot.

Check out the BTS above.