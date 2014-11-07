Khloe Kardashian Paints The Town Purple & Talks “No Title” Relationship With French Montana (PHOTOS)

Khloe Kardashian is finally opening up about her relationship with on-again-off-again boo French Montana, but her recent dish of the deets may not be exactly what you’d expect.

It seems relationships with no title might be French’s thing – earlier this week his good “friend” Trina let the world in on how not really being French’s girl worked out for her when she was seeing him, and now Khloe also seems to be making good with a no-strings-attached kind of relationship. For now, at least.

While at Glendale Galleria for the DreamWorks Animation’s Adventure to Santa experience, she told E! News:

“We’re hanging out. I don’t think there’s a title on anything.”

And the site goes on to report:

In fact, she said, she finds it “awkward” when people ask about the status of their romance. “I don’t know what to say any more, because people go up and down in relationships. Sometimes you’re there and sometimes you’re not.” “I’m having fun,” Kardashian said. “He was at Kendall’s birthday.”

Khloe certainly needs some fun in her life after a rough year of dealing with officially breaking things off from ex-hubby Lamar Odom. Seen kicking back with Shrek and Santa for the DreamWorks event, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star never looked happier.

Not to mention, this plunging wine-colored wrap that showed all the leg happened while she filmed with pregnant big sis Kourtney and momager Kris Jenner:

Have your fun girl. Those killer kurves are hittin’.

SOURCE: E! News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Splash