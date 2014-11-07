Sneak Peek: Nicki Minaj Sizes Up The Competition In A Golden Bodysuit For Billboard (PHOTOS)

While we’ve all been distracted by Nicki‘s buns, she’s been getting shit done.

With The Pinkprint ready to release, the “Only” rapper is leaving no stone unturned, recently heating things up on the cover of Billboard. Posing in a glitzy golden bodysuit, complete with showy statement jewelry, the first lady of YMCMB furthers her Barb agenda while also playing up the newer look we’ve come to love – au naturel Nickster.

The cover story provides less glam and more insight, as she talks about sexy women being painted as less intelligent, never being too accomplished to stop competing, and always wanting her very own perfume.

When you’re done sizing Nicki up via the sneak peek of her Billboard cover above, check out a few excerpts from her interview below:

She Works as Hard Behind the Scenes as On Stage:

“I’m on 15 to 25 conference calls every few days strategizing with my team. I think a lot of artists sit back and have it done for them,” Minaj tells Billboard. “Sometimes as women in the industry — if you’re sexy or like doing sexy things — some people subconsciously negate your brain. They think you’re stupid.”

She’s Now Among the Chart Elite:

Thanks to her recent Billboard hits, Minaj now has the most Billboard Hot 100 hits of any female rapper. And in terms of female artists on the charts, she’s at No. 5 overall, behind Aretha Franklin, Taylor Swift, Dionne Warwick and Madonna.

She Will Never Rest on Her Laurels:

Minaj assures fans (and detractors) that her new record will be more than a victory lap. “It’s corny when rappers feel like they’ve made it and they don’t have to prove themselves anymore,” says Minaj. “You should always be competing. You should always be trying to show that you’re the best. My album is going to be important to hip-hop.”

She Won’t Take a Backhanded Compliment Kindly:

“Once I did American Idol, a lot of people would come up to me and say, ‘Oh, you’re smarter than I thought,’ ” she says. “What does that mean?!”

She Follows Through on Long-Term Goals:

“I was just a little kid in Southside Jamaica, Queens, hoping one day I would have my own perfume,” Minaj tells Billboard of those days when fame was a very distant possibility. “And now I have three.”

Nicki ruling the world? Yes, your Minajesty.

