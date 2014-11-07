IAmPerfect! Victoria’s Secret Slammed For Body-Shaming In “Perfect Body” Campaign, Changes Ad (PHOTOS)

Does “the perfect body” exist?

As we previously reported, Victoria’s Secret recently kicked off a new campaign that has people up in arms, as it paints the slogan “The Perfect Body'” over 10 slim women, each wearing nothing but a bra and panty.

Three British students who petitioned against the blatant body-shaming called for the multibillion dollar company to change the wording, describing the message it ultimately sends as “unhealthy and damaging.”

The original ad has now been changed to read “A Body For Everybody” on the website, but the students – who gathered tens of thousands of signatures – are not done campaigning, as they would also like Victoria’s Secret to change all of the posters using the same messaging in stores.

Victoria’s Secret, I am appalled. Frick you and your “perfect body” campaign SMH YOU’RE ALL PHOTOSHOPPED pic.twitter.com/PE49XSktJv — O’Haggerty (@leerocket5000) October 30, 2014

With their highly anticipated annual Fashion Show just weeks away, this is definitely not a good look. Visit Change.org for more details.

SOURCE: BuzzFeed | PHOTO CREDIT: VictoriasSecret.com