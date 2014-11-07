Keira Knightley Talks Going Topless For Interview Magazine: “Women’s Bodies Are A Battleground” (DETAILS)

Keira Knightley is the eighth wonder of the world.

ICYMI, the English actress and singer posed topless for Interview’s NSFW September issue, but whereas most celebrities’ end game would’ve just been to show their boobs off, Miss Knightley had a different agenda.

During a recent interview with The Times, she expressed her disappointment with Hollywood altering her body, and most importantly, Photoshopping her boobs. According to Keira, posing topless with no retouching at all was her way of showing women it’s OK to accept their bodies as is.

She explained:

“I’ve had my body manipulated so many different times for so many different reasons, whether it’s paparazzi photographers or for film posters. That shoot was one of the ones where I said: ‘OK, I’m fine doing the topless shot so long as you don’t make them any bigger or retouch.’ Because it does feel important to say it really doesn’t matter what shape you are.” Keira continued, “I think women’s bodies are a battleground, and photography is partly to blame. Our society is so photographic now, it becomes more difficult to see all of those different varieties of shape.”

If you haven’t seen it just yet, check out Keira going topless for Interview here. Pretty damn flawless, if we do say so ourselves.

SOURCE: The Times | PHOTO CREDIT: Interview

