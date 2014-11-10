CLOSE
Mark Ronson & Bruno Mars “Uptown Funk” (NEW MUSIC)

The ’70s are back.

Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars team up for a funkadelic new single called “Uptown Funk.” Pulling inspiration from James Brown, the Jackson 5, and The Time, Bruno Mars and Mark unleash an infectious jam.

“I’m too hot, call the police and the fireman/ I’m too hot, make a dragon wanna retire, man/ I’m too hot, bitch say my name you know who I am,” sings Bruno.

“Uptown Funk” will be featured on Mark’s forthcoming album. Bruno and Mark are also scheduled to perform the track on Saturday Night Live on November 22.

