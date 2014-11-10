RED CARPET RECAP: Jourdan Dunn & Ariana Grande Shine At The MTV EMAs (PHOTOS)

The 2014 MTV EMAs were hosted in Scotland last night and the red carpet looks did not disappoint.

Some of Hollywood’s best were in attendance, but holding it down for the new class were none other than Jourdan Dunn and Ariana Grande, who both stole the show in their revealing ensembles.

Supermodel Jourdan Dunn stunned in a white mini dress with a plunging neckline at the pre-party. She completed her look with white pumps and silver jewelry. On the red carpet, it was all-black-everything.

Ariana Grande showed us what she looks like without her signature ponytail, letting her long locks hang over a gown with cut-outs.

Nick Cannon put a spin on the classic tux look, instead rocking shorts and bedazzled shoes.

The woman of the night: host Nicki Minaj served face in a LBD after winning the award for Best Hip-Hop Act.

Alesha Dixon looked flawless in printed mini frock and Sophia Webster heels.

Jena Malone paired her bright red bob with a printed navy dress and black heels.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty