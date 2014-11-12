Yeezy Approved: Kim K. & Her Bountiful Bare Booty Cover PAPER Magazine (PHOTOS)

Kim Kardashian has basically been breaking the internet since the very moment we met her, and since that fateful moment in 2007, not a damn thing’s changed – she’s still tooting that thang for the camera, the only difference now is she’s a 34-year-old mom and wife.

Just like all those years ago, Kim’s most recent display of backside prowess came as a shock, as PAPER Magazine randomly dropped photos of her derriere in two very compromising positions. In one flick, Kim’s naked from the buns up, wearing nothing but pearls, gloves, and some baby oil.

The dress she wore in the second photo, in which she balances a champagne glass on her booty, is down below her waist. Obviously, the internet had an opinion, the boys loving the sexy shoot and the women, not so much. To grind gears a little bit, Kim tweeted:

And they say I didn’t have a talent…try balancing a champagne glass on your ass LOL #BreakTheInternet #PaperMagazine — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 12, 2014

And her hubby, Kanye West, approved:

One person who was certainly not a fan of the shoot was old friend Naya Rivera, who left a comment under Kim’s IG post of the bootylicious backshot that read:

I normally don’t. But… you’re someone’s mother…

We’re not sure that PAPER Mag achieved their goal to “break the internet,” but the publication certainly got the world’s attention – at the very least. Leave your thoughts below.

SOURCE: PAPER Mag | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram