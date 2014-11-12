Bare-Face & Brows: Taylor Swift Covers Wonderland Magazine, Dishes On Single Life, Twitter, & More (PHOTOS)

Pop princess Taylor Swift is slowly switching things up a little, and we must admit we like it.

The 24-year-old superstar, whose birthday is just around the corner, covers the Nov/Dec 2014 issue of Wonderland magazine and with little-to-no makeup and her hair pulled off her face, Taylor is absolutely flawless.

It certainly helps that those eyebrows are on fleek and her skin is perfectly tanned, almost as though she just got back from a tropical vacation. Inside her cover story, the “Shake It Off” singer talks “Twitter’s dark underbelly,” being single, and experimenting with her sound.

Here are a couple quick excerpts:

On Twitter:

“Twitter’s dark underbelly is that it gives people a veil of anonymity: they can have a terrible day at work, feel awful about themselves, come home and get drunk and go call someone ugly on Instagram. If people don’t have anyone to talk to about [their problems], they go online and just say wicked, gross, cruel mean-spirited things about people. I wrote ‘Shake It Off’ for my own situation, but also for the situation that everyone finds themselves in now. It’s not a celebrity issue, it’s a people issue.”

On living the single life:

“I’ve been with myself for so long now, I like it. I’m not willing to give up that independence for anyone. Basically, there’s the tiniest, tiniest, tiniest chance you might find someone you can have a real and long-lasting relationship with. In my teenage years, I was enamoured by the idea of romance because I thought it was going to be this ‘happily ever after’ situation.”

On the pop sound of 1989:

“This was sort of the final phase of the sonic evolution I feel I’ve been on for the last couple of years. I’ve been experimenting with pop sensibilities and then on my last record, I got attached to it. That’s the wonderful thing about trying as many different ways of writing music as possible – discoveries.”

Check out a few more dope shots of Taylor’s make-under here.

SOURCE: JustJared | PHOTO CREDIT: Wonderland