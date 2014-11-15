SLAM DUNK! Iggy Azalea Shows Off Her Basketball Skills On The Court With Nick Young (VIDEO)

All is fair in Love & Basketball.

Nick Young, recently. The rapper, who is gearing up for the release of her Reclassified album, showed off her 2-pointer slam dunk skills on the ‘gram – and surprisingly, they’re pretty good! Iggy Azalea gave us some lessons in physics on the basketball court during some quality time with her baller boo,recently.The rapper, who is gearing up for the release of heralbum, showed off her 2-pointer slam dunk skills on the ‘gram – and surprisingly, they’re pretty good!

The L.A. Lakers shooting guard was being super cute with her too – he could be heard in the background cheering on his wifey like the supportive boyfriend that he is.

Although Iggy went all out on the court, she got into a bit of a jam during her slam dunk moment. She tweeted:

somehow while trying to dunk a damn ball i smashed myself in the face. i won’t quit my day job anytime soon. lol. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 14, 2014

Iggy got jokes. Check out the video above.

SOURCE: Instagram, Twitter