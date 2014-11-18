Jennifer Aniston Discovers The Cat Call Video, Talks Horrible Bosses & More (VIDEO)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Jennifer Aniston is back as Dr. Julie in Horrible Bosses 2.

Nick, Kurt, and Dale are back with a new plot to reclaim their company from a horrible boss and their paths cross again with Dr. Julie. We sat down with Jennifer Aniston to chat about her sexually charged role, the fun on set, and we even made her aware of the cat calling video that went viral last week.

While Jennifer couldn’t recall some of the wild advances men have said to her, she did say it’s going to keep her up at night and will probably come to her when she’s far away from our entertainment editor, BlogXilla.

The real fun began when Jennifer started reciting a few of her wild lines in the movie and told us how she likes salty burritos.

Check out the interview above for more and be sure to go see Horrible Bosses 2 in theaters everywhere November 26.

Also On Global Grind: