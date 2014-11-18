Kim Kardashian Addresses Her Naked Paper Magazine Cover For The First Time (DETAILS)

Kim Kardashian isn’t listening to what you haters got to say about her Paper Magazine cover. The new mother is happy she helped to #BreakTheInternet and she stopped by an Australian TV show, The Project, to talk about her work of art.

Us Weekly has Kim’s comments:

“I was so honored and excited to work with [photographer Jean-Paul Goude] because he is a legend, and for me that was something I wanted to do to make myself feel confident,” she explained. “As a role model I’m not saying anyone else should do that, but for me it was an art project and it taught me to do what you want to do,” she continued. “I’m never one to preach, but I felt really positive and really good about myself. I love the photos, I did it for me, I hope other people like them,” she said.

Kim is a woman of many talents, and one of them is balancing a champagne glass on her real booty. Kim says that was all her and no photoshop.

“My back hurt for about a week after that shoot…I used muscles..,” Kardashian said, faltering. “[Goude] has an art of posing you and it was definitely not comfortable.”

Other than balancing glasses on her big ole booty, Kim can also get down in the kitchen. Kris Jenner told People Magazine that Kim’s always cooking at their house.

“She cooks a lot at my house,” Jenner said. “She does the best fried chicken and she does mac and cheese and she does great veggies and she does an amazing banana pie.”

Guessing Ye likes that soul food. When Kim doesn’t get down in the kitchen, it’s Kris who cooks for Kanye and North.

“I cook all the time,” she said. “Well, now my granddaughter North lives with me, and Kanye and Kim, so I cook almost every night.”

Happy that Kim’s talents go beyond breaking the Internet.

SOURCE: People, Us Weekly

