Funny & True: Kevin Hart Tells Jameis Winston “Stop Doing Dumb Sh*t” (VIDEO)

Kevin Hart stopped by Florida State University to promote his new movie, The Wedding Ringer, and ended up giving star quarterback Jameis Winston some great advice.

During a huge meet and greet with FSU football team, Kevin joked saying, “You need to stop doing dumb shit.”

Making reference to Winston’s silly distractions, including stealing crab legs, and screaming “FHRITP” during lunch. Kevin continue to rip young athlete:

“I started to bring a bunch a crab legs to see if you was gonna take ’em!” Hart joked.

Only part of the ribbing was caught on tape, but it was epic. Check it out below.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty