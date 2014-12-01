Activists Launch National #HandsUp Walk-Out For Victims Of Police Brutality (DETAILS)

After weeks of emotional heartbreak and empowering protests, activists from around the country are standing together once again for the many victims of police violence with the #HandsUp Walk-Out.

The Ferguson Action Group announced the walk-out will be held today (December 1) at 1 p.m. EST. The group is urging people to continue their passion and determination for resolution against police violence. Since the death of Michael Brown in August, other cases have proved similar to Brown’s, including the prior choking death of Eric Garner in Brooklyn, Akai Gurley, who was fatally shot by an officer while walking down a dim-lit staircase in New York, John Crawford III, who was killed for playing with a toy gun in Ohio, and the recent killing of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

The mission reads:

From the #ShutItDown actions that have blocked major highways and intersections to the #BlackoutBlackFriday protests,the message is clear: No more business as usual. We can no longer do what we have always done and cooperate with a system that does not respect Black Lives. We will only get the change we want if we disrupt the daily order and insists that Black Lives Matter. If that means shutting down the entire country, that’s what we’ll do.

The Ferguson Action Group is urging people to walk out of their institutions and jobs and gather with others to discuss effective solutions to end police violence, their feelings on Ferguson, and compile a list of demands. To live-tweet the event online, the group is asking everyone to use the hashtags, #HandsUpWalkout #BlackLivesMatter, #Ferguson, and #ShutItDown.

SOURCE: Ferguson Action | VIDEO CREDIT: News Inc.