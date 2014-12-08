The Backtracking Begins: Chris Brown Apologizes To Karrueche For Putting Her On Blast On Instagram (DETAILS)

Lindsey India is that adorably awkward individual with strong opinions that you never really paid attention to in high school. She has an unconditional relationship with R&B and Jeezy music & worships the ground Nasir Jones walks on. Follow her on Twitter: @LindseyIndia

Things are finally calming down regarding the heated breakup between Chris Brown and Karrueche.

This weekend, the X singer took to social media to put his now ex-girlfriend on blast, accusing her of going on secret dates with Drake, and making overall nasty comments about their relationship.

But in a new turn of events, Breezy decided to backtrack, and took to his Instagram once again to give a heartfelt apology to Kae.

Chris wrote:

Being young and dumb is one of my strong suits and emotional at best. I love hard and react impulsively when I’m hurt at times. I don’t think social media is a place to air out or hash out personal problems and a nigga feel hella WACK for doing it. So I AM APOLOGIZING I live in a glass house and the same shit that makes me great also is my curse. Everybody know I love that girl. I don’t care how my image my look to the public because I’m still gonna be the best at what I do. I just want baby girl to know I apologize!💯

So far, Karrueche hasn’t responded. She did reveal on Twitter yesterday that her Instagram page had been reported for impersonation, so her account is currently disabled.

Meanwhile, Drizzy is not too happy to see his name being dragged into the former couple’s break-up, as sources say that Karrueche isn’t even his type of girl to date.

TMZ reports:

Sources connected with Drake say there’s NO truth to the dating allegation … he says Karrueche isn’t even his type. As one source puts it, “Drake’s an ass man. Think about it, all the strippers he gets with … the first out of his type was Rihanna.”

Drake’s people confirm that Karrueche did go to Toronto, and was around Drake a fair amount, but only because she was friends with a girl that he was hooking up with.

Although Chris can’t take his words back, at least he offered Karrueche an apology, now we’ll just have to see if she accepts it.

