Chief Keef & Future “Who Would’ve Thought” (NEW MUSIC)

Who would’ve thought Chief Keef would call a truce with Migos? Not us.

The Chicago rapper teams up with Future on a Willafool-produced song titled “Who Would’ve Thought.”

Both rappers are gearing up to release new projects. Despite getting dropped from Interscope, Chief Keef will still release his sophomore album Nobody, which features his collaboration with Kanye.

Future is also working on his joint mixtape with super producer Mike WiLL Made-It called Ape Sh*t. Keef’s Nobody is scheduled to drop next week.

Press play down under.

Chief Keef – Nobody Tracklisting

1. Aint Just Me

2. Oh Lawd (Feat. Tadoe)

3. Already

4. Fast N Furious

5. Fishin

6. Funny

7. Gooey

8. Hard

9. Nobody (Feat. Kanye West)

10. Pit Stop

11. Twelve Bars

12. Yeah Now