Stream D’Angelo’s New Album “Black Messiah” (NEW MUSIC)

Just when we thought 2014 was a mediocre year for music, J. Cole – and now D’Angelo – release great year-end albums.

It’s been 14 long years since D’Angelo dropped a record, but initial reactions from music critics revere Black Messiah as being well worth the wait. Word on the street began buzzing about a forthcoming album from the R&B crooner when an invite to a New York City listening session was leaked online. Just two days later, Black Messiah was officially released on the ‘net.

The 12-track LP features production work from Q-Tip, Kendra Foster of Parliament Funkadelic, and ?uestlove of The Roots.

In a written statement, D’Angelo explains the concept behind Black Messiah:

Black Messiah is currently available on iTunes, but if you would like to stream the album before purchasing, you can do so below.

D’Angelo – Black Messiah Tracklisting

1. “Ain’t That Easy”

2. “1000 Deaths”

3. “The Charade”

4. “Sugah Daddy”

5. “Really Love”

6. “Back in the Future (Part I)”

7. “Till It’s Done (Tutu)”

8. “Prayer”

9. “Betray My Heart”

10. “The Door”

11. “Back in the Future (Part II)”

12. “Another Life”