Follicle Files: Rihanna Rushes Into Crowd Of Fans With A Bangin’ New ‘Do (PHOTOS)

Well, that was fast!

On Monday, Rihanna threw things back to her “Pon De Replay” days after showing off her voluminous brown locks, but Thursday evening, she switched things up yet again.

The Bad Gal has been spending the week in Europe, first at the Puma headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany to fulfill her duties as the brand’s creative director, and now in Paris, France, where she’s shooting some type of editorial in a Dior ensemble.

Nearby, her Navy and paparazzi alike gathered, and rather than gracing them with a smile and a wave like the typical pop star, Rih ran right into the fan frenzy to show them some love.

Photos from the scene show that Rihanna’s gone back to black, as she was rocking an edgy new ‘do with straight extensions, strands that frame her face, and bangs just a pinch longer than Beyoncé‘s. Here’s a better look:

Just like all the ones before it, this hairdo, too, shall pass.

