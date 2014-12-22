What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Sony Will Release “The Interview,” Sarah Jessica Parker Returns To HBO, & More (DETAILS)

After a month of cancellations and panic, Sony has decided to release The Interview. The company’s attorney David Boies said that The Interview will be released, just not in its original slot for Christmas Day. He revealed on NBC’s Meet The Press:

“Sony only delayed this. Sony has been fighting to get this picture distributed. It will be distributed.”

The company responded after President Obama stated they should’ve come to him before succumbing to terrorist threats. No word on when the film will officially be released.

The holiday season is always a great time to head to the theaters. This past weekend, The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies earned over $90 million, including its Wednesday and Friday sales, which puts the film on track to surpass its predecessor (The Desolation of Smaug).

Meanwhile, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb came in second with $17.3 million, and Annie opened third with $16.3 million.

Everyone’s favorite girl in the city may be returning to HBO. Sarah Jessica Parker is in talks to return to the network with a new half-hour comedy. HBO is finalizing deals for the single-camera project, which Parker is expected to star in and executive produce.

The upcoming series, Divorce, which is awaiting a formal pilot green light, is being written by British writer-actress Sharon Horgan. According to Deadline, it tells the story of a very, very long divorce and is expected to be produced in New York, where Parker lives and Sex and the City also was based. We can’t wait to see SJP in action again.

Jonah Hill and James Franco will share the screen again for their new drama True Story.

The film is centered around the relationship between journalist Michael Finkel and Christian Longo, an FBI Most Wanted List murderer who for years lived outside the U.S. under Finkel’s name.

True Story hits theaters in April 2015. Check out the intense trailer.

