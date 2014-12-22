CLOSE
Slow Motion: Ashanti Twerks With LL Cool J’s Daughter In Matching Onesies (VIDEO)

Ashanti hit up a pajama party with LL Cool J‘s daughter Samaria Leah Wisdom Smith this weekend.

The girls had fun in matching onesies, and spent the evening dancing and twerking before the most important part: sharing it on Instagram.

Ashanti and Samaria were getting their Amber Rose and Blac Chyna on, hitting the slow motion twerk.

(Plays Juvenile’s “Slow Motion“)

Meanwhile, LL Cool J’s daughter turned 18 in September and she posted a lovely picture of her dad on Instagram this weekend:

Enjoy some quality onesie twerking above.

