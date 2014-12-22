Elijah Blake “We Are One” Produced by No I.D. (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Roc Nation recording artist Elijah Blake is fed up with the recent string of police brutality, so he released a powerful music video called “We Are One” produced by No I.D.

The video incorporates footage of police brutality and the protests Blake led in Los Angeles following the non-indictment of the officer who choked Eric Garner to death.

The talented singer starts things off by asking a very valid question:

“What about the music of our generation? If nobody’s singing, who’s going to listen? What about the people?”

You can watch “We Are One” above exclusively on GlobalGrind.