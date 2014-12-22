CLOSE
Home

Elijah Blake “We Are One” Produced by No I.D. (EXCLUSIVE VIDEO)

Leave a comment

Roc Nation recording artist Elijah Blake is fed up with the recent string of police brutality, so he released a powerful music video called “We Are One” produced by No I.D.

The video incorporates footage of police brutality and the protests Blake led in Los Angeles following the non-indictment of the officer who choked Eric Garner to death.

The talented singer starts things off by asking a very valid question:

“What about the music of our generation? If nobody’s singing, who’s going to listen? What about the people?”

You can watch “We Are One” above exclusively on GlobalGrind.

Thousands Protest During #MillionsMarchNYC Against Police Brutality
17 photos
discrimination , elijah blake , eric garner , exclusive , Police brutality , protests , racism , Rocnation

comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close