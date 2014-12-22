Ink His Whole Body: Lil Wayne Adds Two New Face Tattoos (PHOTOS)

While he works to resolve his issues with Birdman and Cash Money, Lil Wayne also found the time, and space, to fit in two new face tattoos.

Tattoo artist Spider took to Instagram to share pictures of Wayne’s new face art, captioning the shots with a special thanks to Wayne.

According to Lil Wayne HQ, the ink above his right eyebrow means “Momma’s Boy” in Arabic. The piece on his chin appears to be the Eye of Providence, which has been associated with the Illuminati. Cue the whispers.

If these new additions are any indication, don’t expect Wayne to stop until he’s inked his whole body.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram