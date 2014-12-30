Prenups & Custody: New Chris Rock Divorce Details Revealed (DETAILS)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Chris Rock filed for divorce from his wife after 19 years of marriage this weekend, and today, we’re beginning to get more information as to why he decided to call it quits.

According to the latest reports, Rock just didn’t want to be married anymore. Looks like he found an answer to the question Why Did I Get Married? A source close to the Top Five comic reveals:

This will be a “simple divorce” and that there is no third party involved — Chris just did not want to continue in a marriage that was not fulfilling.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be some issues to iron out. TMZ obtained a copy of the divorce papers where Chris says his wife has been keeping him from their two daughters regularly, so he’s asking for shared legal and physical custody of the girls.

As for all of Rock’s money, the couple signed a prenup in 1996 that expired because they’ve been together for so long, but according to reports, they seem to have worked everything out.

In the docs, Rock says back in November they identified all the community property to be split up once they divorce. Interestingly … Rock points out Malaak has the “ability to work and contribute to her own support” — which sounds like he’s angling to reduce any spousal support payments.

Let’s hope this works as smoothly as it seems.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty