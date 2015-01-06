Lip/Tuck: Kylie Jenner & Her Lips Cover Cosmopolitan, But She Hasn’t Had Plastic Surgery…Yet (PHOTOS)

Oh, you thought 2015 would be a new year, new mega famous family snatching up all the spotlight and the magazine covers? Well, the Kardashian takeover lives to see another day, this time with Kylie Jenner leading the pack on Cosmopolitan.

The youngest member of the krew and her lips cover the women’s magazine. You know, the one that’s all about sex and what-have-you. In case you forgot, she’s still several months shy of 18. Anyway though. Despite that sparkly blue jacket, the cover is rather lackluster, but her face still looks good—more on that later.

Kylie has transformed from adolescent to an almost-adult right before our eyes, and her life has always appeared to be an open book as far as the whole reality television thing goes, so she had no problem opening up in her interview about topics like her parents’ divorce.

On growing up in the public eye:

“When I was like 10, 11, 12, I had a really hard time with the media. During your adolescence, girls deal with their peers at school, then they go home and they don’t have to deal with it [there]. It was a lot more haters to deal with … especially since I was younger and my sisters were so beautiful and had it all together. I can have my moments and say that I don’t want this life anymore, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world. The good is definitely worth the bad.”

On her parents announcing their separation while filming KUWTK:

“I didn’t say anything [while the cameras were rolling.] I went in my room and cried right after. If they’re happy, I’m happy, I guess.”

On plastic surgery rumors:

“You guys have watched me grow up since I was 9. My face is going to get different. Now, I know how to do my makeup, contour, and everything. I’m not against surgery. I’d never say no, but I don’t desire it right now.”

Abraca-contour. The magic of makeup. So, can we drop this already?

The February issue hits stands January 13.

