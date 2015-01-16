Kevin Hart Talks Sony Hack, Spilling Juice On Jay Z & Beyonce, & Beef With Mike Epps On The Breakfast Club (VIDEO)

Where there is Kevin Hart, better believe there’s a lot of laughter.

The actor stopped by Power 105’s The Breakfast Club, and as usual, was completely candid about his life while remaining “politically correct.” Kevin –who is currently promoting his new movie The Wedding Ringer — opened up about rumors that he was trying to diss his ex-wife on social media, his beef with fellow comic Mike Epps, and trying to take his ever-growing career global.

On the Sony emails:

“I’m a business. I’m a businessman…I’m a brand and within being a brand you have to protect yourself and make sure that your brand and your entity–which is you–is always protected and valued and created as such. I could give two cares. I could care less what they say, meet my terms, and I’m fine.”

On his beef with Mike Epps:

“As a man, I respect any man who is doing what he loves to and is successful at it. As a comedian, I respect any comedian that is professional enough to have built themselves to a point where they can be called a headliner…When me and Mike went through what we went through, I got mad at Mike cause I was like, ‘What did I do to you?…I didn’t say nothing to you, but now that you came for me, I’m gonna say something back.’ But we’re men first, let’s talk… After me and Mike talked [it was] done.”

Kevin also shares the hilarious story of how he managed to spill pineapple juice on Jay Z in the club, and Hov’s reaction when some also spilt on Beyoncé.

PHOTO CREDIT: YouTube