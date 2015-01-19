Keeping Up? Scott Disick Gushes Over Mason & Penelope’s Love For Baby Reign, Kendall Talks Growing Up “Too Fast” (PHOTOS)

Lindsey India is that adorably awkward individual with strong opinions that you never really paid attention to in high school. She has an unconditional relationship with R&B and Jeezy music & worships the ground Nasir Jones walks on. Follow her on Twitter: @LindseyIndia

Scott Disick is one busy man, but he always makes sure that his kids’ happiness comes first.

The 31-year-old recently hosted a party at 1Oak in Las Vegas, and though he was ready to turn up, he took a moment to speak on raising his three kids.

Speaking with People Magazine while on the red carpet, Scott addressed how his two older kids Mason Disick and Penelope Disick are adjusting to their new baby brother Reign Aston Disick.

Scott told the magazine:

“There’s always so much in the beginning when they’re that little. Every day is such a big milestone, but this is my third time so it’s just kind of a charm,” Scott said. “You know it by now; the first one was scary, the second one was less scary, and the third one you’re like, I get it, I got a whole team over here.” “I really thought the other two would have been a drop jealous and truthfully they’re so accommodating and welcoming. I don’t think I could have been that way if I had a sibling,” Scott added. “I cannot get over how much the other two have showed affection to the baby.”

While Scott and Kourtney‘s little ones are still enjoying their childhood, Kendall Jenner is already a grown woman, a transition she feels happened all too fast.

She recently spoke with WSJ Magazine, telling the publication she feels like grew up too quickly:

“I feel like I grew up too fast a long time ago,” Kendall recently wrote in WSJ Magazine. “Having older siblings, you grow up around adults, so you mature more quickly. I saw my sisters and parents working every day, so I was pretty much brought up to be a workaholic.” “I just turned 19 a couple weeks ago, and I’m scared to be 20 – it’s the first step out of being a teenager. My sister Khloe [Kardashian] always says to me and my younger sister, Kylie: You have your whole life to be an adult but only so long to be a kid.”

The silver lining is Kendall is still super young, so hopefully she takes advantage of her youth.

SOURCE: People Magazine, WSJ Magazine | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash