Kim Kardashian Gives A Peek At The Cleavage-Bearing Cover Of Her ‘Selfish’ Selfie Book (PHOTOS)

Kim Kardashian is finally giving her fans a sneak peek at the cover of her new selfie book, titled Selfish, and it definitely doesn’t disappoint their hopes.

The 33-year-old reality starlet bears a ton of cleavage for the high-definition cover, where she sports some light makeup, and extra wet hair.

She captioned the photo of the cover:

So proud to share the cover of my book Selfish, out in May! Thank you Rizzoli for making this happen & being the best partner. A big thank you to the Donda team & Kanye for inspiring this idea & helping to design this book so I can share a decade of selfies in such an intimate & artistic way! Can’t wait for you to all see this book! Xo #Selfish #Rizzoli #Donda

Earlier today, Kim also took a break from her mommy duties, and showed off her incredible body in a fur (yes, fur) bikini, while posing in front of a wall of snow.

By the looks of the flicks, her hubby Kanye West must be having a better time than we could ever expect, as the two are on a skiing vacation with 7 other couples.

While the couple are currently trying for a second baby, it’s always nice when Kim makes us drool.

