Naomi Campbell Throws Slight Shade While Discussing Instagram Models: “Easy Come, Easy Go” (VIDEO)

To all of the Instagram models out there, Naomi Campbell has something to say about you.

One of the GOAT in the modeling game, Miss Campbell visited The Meredith Vieira Show earlier this week to discuss her latest ventures and thoughts on today’s modeling industry. The talk show host asked the legend about models who are getting known through social media.

This is what she had to say:

Meredith: There is this new supermodel generation that is using Instagram and other social media outlets to get noticed and launch their modeling career and Vogue actually refers to them as “Instagirls.” I mean you came up the normal way. Naomi: It’s amazing, I mean good luck to them I just feel my generation of women, like Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Claudia we had to earn our stripes and take our stepping stones to get to where we have gotten to accomplish to what we have achieved to this date. Meredith: So does it bother you that this is the way that people are getting to be models. Naomi: I kind of feel like, ‘My God,’ it’s we’ve worked so hard and we are still working at it. Then it just comes like that for them but I sometimes believe easy come, easy go. I am actually grateful for the way I had my career I wouldn’t want it any other way so that’s for them, this is me.

Do you agree with Naomi’s take on “Instagirls?”

SOURCE: The YBF

Also On Global Grind: