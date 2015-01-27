CLOSE
Home

What Does “Streetwear” Really Mean? GlobalGrind Finds Out At Agenda NYC 2015 (VIDEO)

Leave a comment

Streetwear—To some, it’s another clothing genre. But to others, it’s a lifestyle. Often mislabeled as nothing more than an “urban” way of dressing, ask anyone who lives it and you’ll find out that it’s much, much more.

We did just that at Agenda NYC, where potential buyers and enthusiasts alike milled around the Javitz Center, which hosted the over two hundred brands that brought a preview of their upcoming collections to the two-day trade show. Artist Ron BassMiss Lawn of Hellz Bellz, influencer-slash-tastemaker 40oz Van, and several others stopped to give us their own personal perceptions of what streetwear really is.

Though their answers varied, one thing was clear: streetwear encompasses a common thread of community that’s bound by influences of music and what’s happening in culture. See what everyone had to say in the video up top.

And if you missed it, see our recap of Agenda here.

VIDEO CREDIT: GlobalGrind

40 oz van , Agenda NYC , agenda trade show , Entree Lifestyle , Entree LS , exclusive , hellz bellz , miss lawn , ron bass , streetwear

Also On Global Grind:
Did You Know These 12 Celebrities Suffered From Depression?
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals
12 photos
comments – add yours
You May Also Like
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close