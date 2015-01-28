Draya Michele & Orlando Scandrick Continue Her Birthday Celebration With Romantic Jaunt To Jamaica (PHOTOS)

After celebrating her birthday with a cute tea party, Draya is still turning up for her dirty 30.

The reality star’s NFL baller boyfriend Orlando Scandrick surprised her with a trip to Jamaica, and in true Draya fashion, she took to Instagram to share some beautiful photos from the romantic vacay.

She posted the above pic of Orlando with the caption:

My babe surprised me with a birthday trip to Jamaica ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #lovehim

Of course she showed off her “authentic ratio.”

The couple, who reunited back in October, seem closer than ever these days.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram