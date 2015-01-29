Ludacris & Eudoxie Granted Full Custody Of Luda’s 1-Year-Old Daughter (DETAILS)

I am a self-taught journalist who overcame insurmountable odds to become a prominent voice in entertainment.

Ludacris scored a major victory yesterday, after a judge granted him full custody of his daughter Cai with a woman named Tamika Fuller.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE magazine, Luda said:

“After review of all the evidence, the testimony of the witnesses, the report of the guardian ad litem, and the claims made throughout this entire case, I am gratified that the judge found me to be the most fit and proper parent to have primary physical custody of our beautiful daughter.”

After fathering the 13-month-old child during their temporary split, Luda went on to marry longtime girlfriend Eudoxie Mbouguiyengue over the holidays. Eudoxie will help him raise the child. According to Ms. Fuller, Ludacris married Eudoxie in a hurry, merely to prove he had a more stable home and gain custody.

No word on whether Tamika has visitation rights to see her daughter as of now.

SOURCE: People Magazine | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash