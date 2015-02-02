Suge Knight Claims He Didn’t Know He Hit Victims In Fatal Hit-And-Run, Police Reviewing Surveillance Video (DETAILS)

UPDATE: 6:30 PM EST

Marion ‘Suge’ Knight has been charged with murder following a deadly hit-and-run incident last week in California.

According to NBC Los Angeles:

Knight was charged with murder, attempted murder, and hit-and-run with an allegation that he committed a serious and violent felony while out on bail in another pending case, officials said. He’s set to be arraigned on Tuesday. He is being held at the Men’s Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles without bail. Earlier, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge yanked bail for the Death Row Records co-founder because he’s considered a flight risk.

Knight’s bail was previously $2 million. We’ll keep you updated with the latest.

SOURCE: NBC

————

Former Death Row CEO Marion ‘Suge’ Knight is still being held on a $2 million bond following a hit-and-run that killed a 55-year-old man and injured another, but the infamous rap mogul is claiming he didn’t know he struck anyone with his truck.

Knight’s attorney, James Blatt, previously said that Knight accidentally ran over the men as he tried to escape an attack. Now, TMZ is reporting that the 49-year-old was so “discombobulated,” he didn’t realize what he had done.

Sources connected with Suge tell TMZ … he claims he was in fear of his life when he gunned his truck, striking and killing Terry Carter and injuring Cle “Bone” Sloan. Suge says he had just been beaten by 2 to 4 guys while he sat hostage in his truck. And he says, he was frail because he was shot 6 times last summer and on top of that, almost died recently from a blood clot. Suge says he was so discombobulated when he floored it he had no idea his truck struck anyone.

It was previously reported that Knight followed the two men from the movie set of the Straight Outta Compton film to a nearby burger restaurant. But Knight’s attorney claims the rap mogul was called there for a meeting and when he arrived, was attacked by four people. According to the Daily Mail, the men beat him through the window and threatened to kill him. That’s when Knight hit the gas and plowed through the men, unknowingly.

Sheriff’s Lt. John Corina said that’s hard to believe. But authorities may soon have a clearer picture of what happened last Thursday — investigators are reviewing a video of the incident, according to USA Today.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Nicole Nishida confirmed Saturday that detectives were reviewing the video, but “they have made no such arrangements with the attorney” nor did they plan to show it to him. […] The fatal run-in occurred a short while after Knight was told by deputies providing security to leave a film location after arguing with Sloan, who was working on the set, during a break from filming a promotional video for the biopic Straight Outta Compton about the rise of N.W.A. The argument resumed and escalated a short while later at a fast-food restaurant a few miles away, with Knight and Sloan exchanging punches through his open window, sheriff’s Lt. John Corina said. Corina said Knight backed up his pickup truck and knocked Sloan down. “Then he puts the truck in drive, drives forward, running over him, and then keeps going forward and keeps on driving, and runs over Carter, who is standing in the parking lot, and keeps on going after that,” Corina said. He said witnesses told investigators it looked like an intentional act.

An investigation continues.

SOURCE: TMZ, Daily Mail, USA Today | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty