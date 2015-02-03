“Hot Tub Time Machine 2”: Enter For Your Chance To Win An Exclusive Trip To L.A. (CONTEST)

We’re super excited to offer you a chance to win an exclusive trip to Los Angeles courtesy of Hot Tub Time Machine 2 and Paramount Pictures.

The Hot Tub Time Machine contest will begin on Tuesday, February 3, 2015 at 3:00 pm Eastern Standard Time and end on Monday, February 9, 2015 at 12pm Eastern Standard Time (“Contest Period”) and will be conducted exclusively online.

One (1) winner will be awarded the following:

Roundtrip coach class airfare for two (2) to Los Angeles, California from anywhere in the United States of America for winner and one (1) guest (winner and guest must both travel from the same departure city) departing on February 13, 2015 and returning February 15, 2015; Hotel accommodations for Two (2) Night in one (1) standard room in a Los Angeles, California area hotel in Sponsor’s sole discretion; Admission for Two (2) a post screening party in the Los Angeles, California area; Taxi reimbursement to/from Los Angeles area airport and hotel; Admission for Two (2) to the press junket including a photo opportunity for the winner and his/her guest with participating talent (TBD); Group transfers to/from the hotel, screening, and post party (if required); Limited travel insurance. Prize approximate retail value (“ARV”) is $2,660 USD.

CONTEST ELIGIBILITY:

Entrants must be legal residents of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia, 18 years of age or older, and have a valid Twitter Account.

HOW TO ENTER:

To enter, readers of www.GlobalGrind.com (“Participating Website”) must go to the Participating Website during the Contest period and…

1. Post a “Throwback Photo” on Twitter and include the following Hashtag: #GGHotTubTimeMachine in the caption of the photo; and Tag Global Grind’s Official Twitter page (@GlobalGrind) and the Hot Tub Time Machine Twitter page (@HotTubMovie) in the tweet of the contest photo (“Throwback Photo”).

Additional Throwback Photo Requirements:

a) Entries may not be patently offensive, illegal, pornographic or obscene, or similarly inappropriate in Station’s sole discretion. b) Entries must be family friendly and not contain any profanity, obscene language, lewd or sexual content, references or graphics (no nude, sexually explicit, or suggestive photos). c) Submissions may not infringe upon any rights of any third party including without limitation, copyright, trademark and right of publicity or privacy. d) Entries must be produced and solely owned by the entrant submitting the entry. e) Entries must be unpublished and not have been submitted in other competitions. f) Submissions must not contain: unnecessary violence, derogatory characterizations of any ethnic, racial, sexual or religious groups, humiliate other people (publicly or otherwise), or otherwise assault or threaten others.

2. In the event that there is a conflict between these Official Rules and Twitter’s terms of service, these Official Rules shall govern

3. By entering this Contest and submitting an Entry Throwback Photo, you irrevocably grant to Sponsor and their agents, to the extent permissible by law, the unconditional and perpetual right to post, display, publish, use, adapt, and/or modify such Entry Throwback Photo in any way, in any and all media, throughout the world, for any purpose, without limitation, and without notice or consideration to you

4. After submitting a Qualified Throwback Photo, Entrant will be entered into the Contest and eligible for a chance to win

5. The Entry Throwback Photo with the most retweets by Monday, February 9, 2015 @ 5:00 pm EST will win the Prize.

6. All Internet entries/Throwback Photo must be posted by 4:00 PM EST on Tuesday, January 20, 2015, or they will be void/ineligible.

7. Winners will be announced via a re-post announcement on Global Grind’s Twitter page located at Twitter.com/globalgrind.

8. Winners will have 24 hours to contact Global Grind via Direct Message or the Prize will be forfeited.

9. One entry per person per day per Twitter account during the Contest Period.

10. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of a participant’s online entry, the entry will be deemed to have been made by the authorized holder of the Twitter account at the time the entry was made.

11. Winners will be selected according to which Entry Throwback Photo has the most Retweets during the Contest Period.

12. Any registration information and/or submissions provided by participants for purposes of this Contest will be disclosed to Sponsor, and not to Twitter.

ADDITIONAL INFO:

Sponsor will provide travel arrangement for winner and One (1) guest.

No substitution of Prize is offered, no transfer of Prize to a third party is permitted and non-cash Prizes may not be redeemed for cash value, except as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

All Contest winners must sign and date official Sponsor release and waiver forms as requested. Failure to do so will result in winner forfeiting the Prize.

Prizes will be awarded only upon winner verification and final approval by the Sponsor. Each winner or selected Entrant will be notified by an announcement on Global Grind Twitter page located at Twitter.com/GlobalGrind on Monday February 9, 2015. Each Winner or selected Entrant will then have twenty four (24) hours to respond with their information. If the winner or selected Entrant is unable to be contacted within twenty four (24) hours of the drawing date, is ineligible, fails to claim a prize or fails to return completed and executed release forms and affidavits, if applicable and as required by Sponsor, or if the prize notification or prize is returned undeliverable, that prize will be forfeited and if time permits, at the discretion of Sponsor, an alternate Entrant will be selected as the winner by random drawing from among all remaining entries.

If for any reason a Contest winner decides not to accept the Prize awarded, the winner will be required to sign a release form acknowledging forfeiture of the Prize. It will be at the discretion of Sponsor if another Entrant will be selected as the winner if time permits.

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 hits theaters on February 20th.

Click HERE for full contest rules.

PHOTO CREDIT: Paramount

Also On Global Grind: