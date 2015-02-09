CLOSE
2015 Grammys: Beyonce Shines Bright In Proenza Schouler Lace Gown (PHOTOS)

57th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

All hail, the Queen is here.

Beyonce arrived at the 2015 Grammy Awards looking ready to take over – as usual. Mrs. Carter wore a beautiful custom-made Proenza Schouler lace gown.

The dress’ plunging neckline perfectly fit all her curves, while Bey added a pop of color to her ensemble with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Balenciaga shoes. Her long wavy locks and natural makeup take the cake in this gorgeous look.

Earlier tonight, Bey added more Grammys to her collection by winning the Best R&B Performance for “Drunk in Love” category, as well as Best Surround Recording Technology for her self-titled album. Catch her performing tonight alongside John Legend.

